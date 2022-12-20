• Cynthia J. Williams, 43, of County Road 278, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a Monroe County warrant for theft and criminal trespassing and for misdemeanor violation of probation. She was being held on a $647.95 cash bond and for Monroe County authorities plus three days in jail.
• Elaine M. Conn, 62, of Woodman St., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and a warrant for false reports, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident. She was being held on $5,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
• Kimberly L. Swallows, 60, of County Road 705, Riceville, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
• Christopher Bridwell, 50, of County Road 635, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault, public intoxication and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
• Jaime Arnett, 42, of County Road 435, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with filing false reports, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, accessory after the fact, auto burglary, identity theft and theft under $1,000. She was being held on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• Kenny Stephens, 40, of County Road 527, Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear, possession of a schedule VI drug and two counts of possession of a schedule II drug. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• Chadwick Brown, 42, of Virginia Ave., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• Billie J. Kennedy, 26, of Dodson Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the Englewood Police Department on a new indictment for two counts of aggravated child abuse/neglect (eight and under) and two counts of child abuse/endangerment (under eight years old). She was being held on $200,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 9, 2023.
• Dennis P. Moore, 66, no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear, violation of probation and simple possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $22,845.40 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• Maryann M. Huston, 28, of Nebo Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• Davis S. Turner, 51, of Lawhorn Farm Rd., Loudon, was arrested on Dec. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $34,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• Dillan Williams, 30, of County Road 442, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• Trisha A. Axley, 33, of County Road 707, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• Ashlyn T. Mason, 19, of Hicks Dr., Madisonville, was arrested on Dec. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for failure to appear and casual exchange. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• Raymond Martin, 64, of Pine St., Madisonville, was arrested on Dec. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• April N. Millard, 42, of County Road 554, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal trespassing. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• Jakob McCormack, 23, of Wilkins Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• Aaron Daugherty, 42, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and driving on a revoked license. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• Charlie L. Monroe, no age listed, of Astrid St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with domestic assault and resisting arrest. No bond amount or court date listed.
