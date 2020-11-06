• Brandon J. Hayes, 25, of Tatum St., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of statutory rape. He was released on $8,000 bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 6.
• Jonathan E. Franzen, 39, of County Road 42, Calhoun, was arrested on Nov. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias. He was being held without bond for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 4.
• Danny Brian Lewis, 50, of Hidden Valley Rd., Clinton, was arrested on Nov. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft over $1,000. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 4.
• Wayne L. Asby, 60, of Bowman Lane, Chattanooga, was arrested on Nov. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft over $1,000, theft over $500, driving under the influence, possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule III drug, unlawful removal of registration, financial responsibility and operating an unregistered vehicle. He was being held on $55,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 4.
• Andrew Mason Pierce, 23, of County Road 605, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug and criminal simulation. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 4.
• Stewart Hoke Fellers, 25, of Adams St., Los Angeles, Calif., was arrested on Nov. 4 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and simple possession of a schedule VI drug. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 4.
• Scott Farrell, 25, of County Road 850, Delano, was arrested on Nov. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held on a $1,000 cash bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 7.
• Peyton Abernathy, 22, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 5.
• Shawn Rasch, 40, of S. Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with child endangerment. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 6.
