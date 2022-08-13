• Abbigale Hardin, 27, of County Road 757, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 15.
• Peyton Humphrey, 20, no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and duty to render aid. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 10.
• Lorinda G. Benton, 47, no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with filing false reports, resisting stop frisk halt, assault on a first responder and violation of probation. She was being held on $4,390.95 bond and for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 10.
• Whitney D. Smith, 32, of Old Athens Rd, Madisonville, was arrested on Aug. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. She was released on $3,563.95 bond and after two days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 10.
• Clinton Russell, 36, of County Road 180, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation out of Loudon County, violation of probation and resisting stop halt frisk. He was being held on $12,950.90 bond and for Loudon County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 10.
• Cynthia Wos, 51, of Gamble Gap Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Aug. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary. She was being held on $20,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 11.
• Tiffanie Rockholt, 36, of Highway 68, Niota, was arrested on Aug. 10 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. She was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 11.
• Alquez Ray, 26, of Jonathan Lane, Oak Ridge, was arrested on Aug. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,846.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 11.
• Jonathon Isaza, 27, of Woodman St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 10 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant and for resisting arrest. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 11.
• Terry Merriman, 33, of County Road 46, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, open container and violation of implied consent. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 11.
• Cody Edington, 30, of County Road 2600, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,011.90 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 25.
