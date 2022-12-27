• Jessica D. Croft, 32, no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• April N. Millard, 42, of County Road 554, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 22 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Benjamin Parsons, 30, of County Road 906, Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,334.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Tylin Gordon, 28, of Pope Ave., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Jesse Bresette, 25, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Rafael Torres-Flores, 42, of Mohawk Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 24 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Demetrius Morris, 21, of Aldridge Lane, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
