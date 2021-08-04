• Christopher Nichols, 35, of Westside St., Athens, was arrested on July 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on a $4,000 cash bond to Sevier County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• Brandon Jensen, 33, of Crows Nest, Etowah, was arrested on July 31 and charged with two counts of domestic assault. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• James William Umber, 46, of Bill West Road, Athens, was arrested on July 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• Joseph Dominguez, 24, of Long St., Englewood, was arrested on July 31 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• Jakob Allen, 23, of Francis St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two warrants for theft of property under $1,000 and fraudulent use of a card. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• Stacy Portman, 22, of Moses St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• Faith Ratliff, 28, of Jones St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• Christopher Moore, 34, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft under $1,000. He was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 3.
• Danielle Witt-Moore, 30, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft under $1,000. She was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 3.
• Lavon Buddy Moore, 44, of Clayton St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, domestic assault and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 3.
• Abbey Dunn, 37, of Columbus Landing, Delano, was arrested on Aug. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,535.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 3.
• Alicia A. Foster, 22, of Miller St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,069.85 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 12.
• Bobby Dan Corvin, 61, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 2 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 3.
• Billy Ralston Croft, 61, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary, indecent exposure and vandalism. He was being held on $34,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 3.
• Tylin Montez Gordon, 27, of Pope St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $4,417.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 3.
• Christopher Hamonds, 30, of Spruce St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a capias, theft of property, driving on a revoked license, driving without insurance and two counts of theft. He was being held on $4,188.80 bond plus eight days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 3.
• Robert Hurley, 50, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 3.
