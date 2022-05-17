• Felisha Evans, 35, of County Road 370, Athens, was arrested on May 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal trespassing and public intoxication. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• David J. Aders, 47, no address listed, was arrested on May 12 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,831.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• Lillie M. Ihrke, 22, no address listed, was arrested on May 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and escape. She was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• Joseph Bauer, 22, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on May 12 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with assault by domestic. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• Gage Foster, no age listed, of Lynn Ave., Athens, was arrested on May 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• Jody Skipper, 38, of Edgewood Dr., Sweetwater, was arrested on May 12 by the Athens Police Department on a capias summons for failure to appear. He was released to Lenoir City authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• Koby A. Wyatt, 21, of Old Niota Rd., Athens, was arrested on May 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation. He was being held on $4,024.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• Jeffery Redd, 30, no address listed, was arrested on May 13 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of paraphernalia and light law. He was released on $19,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 13.
• Dakota Farr, 23, of Highway 11, Riceville, was arrested on May 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 16.
• Nicholas Scharff, 24, of E. Oldham Ave., Knoxville, was arrested on May 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 16.
• Cameron Lancaster, 24, of Bretton Woods Dr., Knoxville, was arrested on May 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 16.
• Brian Boggess, 36, of County Road 158, Riceville, was arrested on May 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene, driver's due care and financial responsibility. He was being held on $5,359.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 16.
• Fred Allen Dishmon, 29, no address listed, was arrested on May 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 16.
• Spencer A. Sisson, 25, of Bryant St., Etowah, was arrested on May 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 16.
• Jarrod Massingale, 47, of County Road 616, Athens, was arrested on May 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $2,749.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 16.
• Derik B. Montgomery, 21, of Highway 163, Calhoun, was arrested on May 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 16.
• Happy J. Lemarr, no age listed, of S. Congress Pkwy., Athens, was arrested on May 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with assault and resisting arrest. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 16.
• Ray Melvin Miller, 41, of County Road 331, Sweetwater, was arrested on May 14 by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on an $889.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 16.
• Johnathan Morgan, 37, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on May 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 16.
• Travis Raper, 45, of Old Englewood Rd., Athens, was arrested on May 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $9,747.80 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 16.
• Kimberly C. Vaughn, 57, of County Road 320, Niota, was arrested on May 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and misuse of 911. She was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 16.
• Adam C. Newman, 44, of Hanel St., Athens, was arrested on May 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 16.
• Christine Bearden, 45, of Blythe Ferry Rd. NE, Cleveland, was arrested on May 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.