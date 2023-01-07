• Kimberly Young, 30, of Highway 411, Madisonville, was arrested on Jan. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• James Fry, 43, of Sawmill Rd., Tellico Plains., was arrested on Jan. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,345.80 cash bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• Larry Peak, 47, of Palos St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• Keith Ables, 55, of County Road 569, Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 3 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• Brian L. King, 33, of Frankfort St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $726.95 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 12.
• Mark Davis, 49, of Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,593.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5.
• Jordan Bryan, 30, of County Road 609, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule I drug and failure to pay child support. He was being held on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5.
• Terry Ramsey, 42, of County Road 135, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5.
• Justin H. Shelton, 21, of Scott Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. He was released on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5.
• Cody Foster, 29, of Reels Cove Rd., Whitwell, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,388.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5.
• Luis Chavez, 29, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $23,947.85 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5.
• Ronald D. Ison, 53, of S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a schedule II drug, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial responsibility and driving an unregistered vehicle. He was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5.
• Melissa Clark, 44, of Wabash St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation out of Monroe County. She was released to Monroe County authorities.
• Daniel L. Watson, 46, of County Road 204, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was released on a $1,454.85 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5.
• Stacey Marney, 38, of County Road 179, Decatur, was arrested on Jan. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated domestic violence. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5.
• Richard Clayton, 24, of Hobe Colbaugh Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Jan. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5.
• John F. Meadows, 32, of Washington St., Madisonville, was arrested on Jan. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5.
• Michael Harrison, 43, of Melodywood Dr., Memphis, was arrested on Jan. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5.
• Austion Mastes, 27, of County Road 651, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,253.35 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
• Brian Sanders, 64, of County Road 812, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 5 by the Etowah Police Department on an indictment for possession of methamphetamine for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $100,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 9.
• Brittany Markwell, 33, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.