• Travis Ray Carrol, 43, of Warren St., Madisonville, was arrested on July 5 by the Etowah Police Department on a warrant for driving on a revoked license. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
• Daniel J. Zumstein, 42, of County Road 733, Calhoun, was arrested on July 5 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, open container, vandalism to government property and violation of implied consent. He was being held on $3,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
• Fred Dishman, 30, no address listed, was arrested on July 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
• Christina Rider, 49, of Scott Ave., Etowah, was arrested on July 6 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with misuse of 911. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 7.
• Tiara Wilcox, 19, of Gee Creek Rd., Delano, was arrested on July 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with identity theft, shoplifting, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule VI drug. She was being held on $26,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 7.
• Noah Johnson, 24, of Scott St., Etowah, was arrested on July 6 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,077.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 7.
• Latoya Felix, 25, of Pryor Rd., Jasper, was arrested on July 6 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for two counts of possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $26,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 7.
• Yolanda Smith, 37, of 5th St., Etowah, was arrested on July 6 by the Athens Police Department on a Monroe County warrant. She was released to Monroe County authorities.
• Samuel Smith, 42, of County Road 775, Riceville, was arrested on July 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 7.
• Dewayne K. Burris, 51, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on July 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held without bond and is a Monroe County inmate.
• Malcom Scott Robinson, 21, of W. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on July 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and no contact and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 7.
• Franklin Brown, 53, of W. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on July 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and no contact and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 7.
• Ealion Lee Lance, 55, of County Road 225, Niota, was arrested on July 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was released to ATF.
• Jamie R. Lebouef, 37, of Jones St., Athens, was arrested on July 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,253.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 7.
• Justin Carl Price, 33, of County Road 150, Riceville, was arrested on July 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 7.
• Michael Gardner, 30, of Oxnard Rd., Athens, was arrested on July 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and implied consent. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 7.
