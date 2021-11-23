• Mary Green, 55, of County Road 546, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 13, 2022.
• Jordan C. Jefford, 31, of Pine St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on an $801.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 19.
• Dutchess R. Lykes, 31, of 27th Ave., Nashville, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 19.
• Richard Brian Mason, 44, of Pawnee Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, driving on a revoked license, child support and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $17,700 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 19.
• Angela Dawn Moses, 45, of County Road 202, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with failure to appear and driving on a suspended license. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 19.
• Candise Maria Webb, 32, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with custodial interference. She was released on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 19.
• Ashley Debord, 26, of Georgia Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession and casual exchange. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
• Steven Abercrombie, 51, of Bethlehem Church Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with being a fugitive from justice. He was released to the U.S. Marshal’s Office and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
• Dominic Stockland, 27, of County Road 788, Delano, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 6.
• Diamond Young, 23, of Hammerhill Rd., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with attempted auto burglary, burglary, assault, violation of an order of protection, three counts of assault on a first responder, attempted escape, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, public intoxication and two counts of resisting arrest. She was being held on $141,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
• Aaron Wagoner, 34, of County Road 609, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,241.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
• Jason Watson, 38, of County Road 108, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,506.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
• George Torbett, 45, of Cedar Lane Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
• Jane Leigh Pike, 43, of County Road 470, Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
• Chase Martin, 36, of Mtn. High View, Delano, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
• Dale J. Pettit, 54, of Plank Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
• Clarence T. Flagg, 29, of Fisher St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault, public intoxication and vandalism. He was being held on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
• Joshua H. Mullins, 41, of Eastanallee Ave., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
• Hector A.M. Azpeitia, 26, of Dolly Rd., Ooltewah, was arrested on Nov. 20 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
• James B. Fritts Jr., 36, of County Road 655, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.