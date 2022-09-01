• Devin Collier, 26, of Ironsburg Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Aug. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Matthew Jirles, 25, of County Road 78, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a bench warrant for theft. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Jeremiah King, 40, of Delmar St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Megan Jarry, 35, no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a pair of Knox County warrants. She was released to Knox County authorities.
• Jazmyn Frase, 22, of Cardin St., Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, a Monroe County warrant, simple possession of a schedule II drug, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and tampering with evidence. She was being held on $25,000 bond and for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Joseph Shelton, 36, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with three counts of possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule III drug for resale, two counts of possession of a schedule IV drug for resale, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and carrying a firearm during a felony. He was being held on $144,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Mitchell Lamb, 20, of County Road 849, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the Athens Police Department on an arrest warrant. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Matthew Schrank, 38, of Sneed Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule VI drug, violation of an order of protection, unlawful carry or possession and on a criminal summons for worthless checks. He was being held on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
• Jeremiah Yates, 34, of County Road 781, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Sept. 12.
• Robert Tschantz, 38, no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. He was being held on $24,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
• Jonathan Roberts, 47, of Highway 30 E., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
• Donnie Barrett, 38, of Smyrna Rd., Benton, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
• Jeremy Jack, 30, of Frye St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 30.
