• Thomas Carouthers, 25, of Bill West Dr., Ten Mile, was arrested on June 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $5,085.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 17.
• Melissa Levesqe, 47, of Highwater Dr., Knoxville, was arrested on June 16 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, open container and reckless endangerment. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 17.
• Renee Morgan, 44, of Gee Creek Rd., Delano, was arrested on June 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 17.
• Josh Potter, 32, of S. Tennessee Ave., Etowah, was arrested on June 17 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 17.
• David Smith, 55, of Gentry St., Etowah, was arrested on June 17 by the Drug Task Force and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was being held on $45,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
• Wanda Boggess, 43, of County Road 220, Athens, was arrested on June 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with manufacturing/selling a schedule I drug, two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a schedule IV drug and light law. She will serve 8 years.
• Andrea Miller, 32, no address listed, was arrested on June 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal trespassing. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
• Dominique Shepherd, 25, no address listed, was arrested on June 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault and violation of probation. He was being held on $4,720.15 bond and for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
• Richmon Grant Ingle, 32, of S. Main St., Calhoun, was arrested on June 17 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
• Miranda Faye Johnson, 25, of County Road 1340, Athens, was arrested on June 17 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on warrants. She was released to Loudon County authorities.
• Jackie A. Kincaid, 62, of 4th St., Englewood, was arrested on June 17 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with filing false reports. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
• Constance N. McCall, 21, of Stiles St., Athens, was arrested on June 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation. She was being held on $10,586.25 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
• Christian C. Ramos, 21, of County Road 778, Athens, was arrested on June 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
• Joshua Z. Davenport, 28, of Knoxville College Dr., Knoxville, was arrested on June 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated evading arrest, child endangerment, driving under the influence, reckless driving and domestic vandalism. He was released on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
• Dale Kryzak, 25, no address listed, was arrested on June 18 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for simple assault. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
• Joshua Davenport, 28, of Knoxville College Dr., Knoxville, was arrested on June 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft of property. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
• Tamela Felix, 49, of Moore St., Athens, was arrested on June 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for theft under $1,000 and a warrant for burglary and theft of merchandise. She was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
