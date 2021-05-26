• Jurgen Locstetter, 50, of County Road 100, Athens, was arrested on May 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal impersonation. He was released on $500 bond and no court date was listed.
• Madison Faith Cook, 25, of County Road 625, Etowah, was arrested on May 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a criminal summons for assault. She was released without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 3.
• Lila Suzanne Hamm, 30, of Howard St., Athens, was arrested on May 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Katherine N. Morris, 30, of Garden Dr., Athens, was arrested on May 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,422.90 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Whitney Brooke Yarren, 26, of Casen Heights, Old Fort, Indiana, was arrested on May 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,203.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Skylar Bradley Farrar, 25, of County Road 516, Englewood, was arrested on May 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of driving on a revoked license. He was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Terrance Robinson, 28, of Moses Dr., Athens, was arrested on May 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, vandalism, identity theft, probation violation, driving without a license and a warrant for domestic and vandalism. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Josh Lewis Lucas, 31, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on May 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, possession of a schedule II drug and a warrant for possession of meth and marijuana. He was being held on $9,854.30 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Jason L. McDermott, 45, of Fox St., Athens, was arrested on May 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Jeremie White, 40, of Westside Dr., Athens, was arrested on May 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with reckless endangerment. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Lisa Lowe, 54, of Sunnyside Ave., Englewood, was arrested on May 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary. She was released on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Jennifer Cunningham, 33, of County Road 759, Riceville, was arrested on May 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Christian Marsh, 20, of County Road 110, Athens, was arrested on May 23 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, violation of the open container law and possession. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• John Malone, 62, of Mountain View Rd., Benton, was arrested on May 23 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a firearm under the influence and driving on a revoked license. He was released on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Melissa Davis, 38, with no address listed, was arrested on May 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Logan Pettys, 24, of Virtue Rd., Lenoir City, was arrested on May 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Alfred Boyd, 19, of Garfield St., Chattanooga, was arrested on May 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with attempted auto burglary. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Jamal Norman, 18, of Minela St., Chattanooga, was arrested on May 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with attempted auto burglary. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• James E. Polk, 26, of E. 3rd St., Chattanooga, was arrested on May 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with attempted auto burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated assault on a first responder and a warrant. He was being held on $66,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Lisa Allen, 43, of Hogan St., Athens, was arrested on May 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Terrence Cochran, 42, of Highway 411, Etowah, was arrested on May 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft over $1,000 and two counts of burglary. He was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Billy W. Wilson, 58, with no address listed, was arrested on May 23 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with three counts of aggravated assault. He was being held on $45,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Bobby Corvin, 61, with no address listed, was arrested on May 23 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Nickola Davis, 52, of County Road 116, Athens, was arrested on May 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft over $10,000. She was being held on $45,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Mitchell Price, 45, of E. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on May 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant and violation of probation. He was being held on $2,655.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Michael Price, 58, of County Road 586, Englewood, was arrested on May 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. He was being held on an $806.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Misty C. Wilkey, 40, of Moore St., Athens, was arrested on May 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,942.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 25.
• Patricia G. Craig, 45, of Westside Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on May 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale and legend drugs without a prescription. She was being held on $25,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 25.
• Koby A. Wyatt, 20, of Old Niota Rd., Athens, was arrested on May 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,618.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 25.
• Justin Lato, 27, of County Road 48, Athens, was arrested on May 24 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with being a fugitive from justice. He was being held on $75,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 25.
• Elizabeth Wilkey, 38, with no address listed, was arrested on May 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, disorderly conduct and violation of probation. She was being held on $9,394.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 25.
• Lisa Michelle Osborne, 43, of County Road 177, Athens, was arrested on May 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for arson. She was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 25.
• Franklin P. Johnson, 58, of County Road 215, Niota, was arrested on May 25 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.