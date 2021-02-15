• Kevin Fitts, 51, of Scholarship Dr., Nashville, was arrested on Feb. 11 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $2,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Charla McDaniel, 40, of Miller St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 12.
• Lukas Cox-Borba, 26, of County Road 656, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
• Hank J. Sherwood, 50, of Watson St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was released to the United State Marshal’s Office.
• Danielle M. Tallent, 43, of County Road 117, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 12 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 15.
• Serena Johnson, 23, of County Road 656, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with speeding, possession/casual exchange of meth, shoplifting, two counts of failure to appear and four counts of driving on a revoked license. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 15.
• Samantha M. Byrd, 34, of Monday Rd., Corryton, was arrested on Feb. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and burglary. She was released on $22,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 15.
• Harold Eugene Hughes, 46, of 8th St., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 12 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with burglary and failure to appear. He was being held on $7,500 bond for Sullivan County authorities.
• Wyatt Aaron Herd, 19, of County Road 622, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, underage consumption, resisting and financial responsibility. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 21.
• Tonya Elrod, 44, of Virginia Ave., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,322.45 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Cylin Baird, 24, of Indiana Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Glen Starling, 32, of Cypress St., Chattanooga, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, resisting and domestic assault. He was being held on $1,500 bond and no court date was listed.
• Torrie Bryson, 37, of 3rd St., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation, fraud, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule V drug, possession of meth, driving on a revoked license, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, four counts of altering a registration plate and three counts of possession of a legend drug. She was being held on $20,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
• Tobias Scruggs, 32, of County Road 259, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for theft. He was being held on $7,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
• Lee Buckner, 48, of Old Georgetown St., Cleveland, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
• Tracy Paige Kimsey, 50, of Penn Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 21.
• Lyntensha Gallaher, 48, of Clark St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, theft of property, two counts of criminal trespassing and four counts of burglary. She was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
• Cameron Isiah Lancaster, 23, of Durham Rd., Knoxville, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
• Meita Lashea Vining, 23, of Sevierville Pike, Knoxville, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the open container law and driving on a revoked license. She was being held on $7,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
• Steven Nelson Lemke, 21, with no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $28,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
• Shari G. Freeman, 58, of County Road 46, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, failure to appear, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $9,415.50 bond for Monroe County authorities.
• Dustin Kyle Clayton, 28, of County Road 250, Niota, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property under $1,000. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
• Lucas Omary, 28, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on an officer and simple possession. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
• Joseph M. Robinson, 28, of County Road 419, Englewood, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 21.
• Bridget Robinson, 33, of County Road 419, Englewood, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 21.
• Taylor Keeton, 18, of Hiwassee Ave., Calhoun, was arrested on Feb. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication, underage consumption and disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
• Matthew R. Teffeteller, 22, of Hicks Circle, Decatur, was arrested on Feb. 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 21.
• John Martin, 60, of County Road 561, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $500 bond and no court date was listed.
• Roy Allen Hawkins, 37, of Highway 411, Greenback, was arrested on Feb. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and possession of unlawful drugs. He was released on $8,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Carrison Angela Borden, 38, of Hill Loop, Madisonville, was arrested on Feb. 14 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.