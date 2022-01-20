• Mickey Youngblood, 23, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with simple possession and driving on a suspended license. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
• Robert Brannon, 24, of Outlet Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Jan. 16 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a warrant. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
• Joseph Murphy, 38, of Hilltop Dr., Newport, was arrested on Jan. 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
• Christopher Frerichs, 30, of Tennal St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
• Donald Pruetier, 66, of Esaplier Dr., Decatur, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct and assault on a first responder. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
• Jessica Burchfield, 30, of Jones St., Madisonville, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
• Lindsay Cassada, 29, of Sleepy Valley Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
• Zora Burnett, 51, of Reagan Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $686.39 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 18.
• Mandi Housely, 36, of County Road 560, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with vandalism. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.