• Marsha Wright, 42, of Elliston Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on Jan. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule I drug and a Bradley County warrant. She was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
• Brandi Howard, 42, of County Road 169, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft between $2,500 and $10,000. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
• Jessica A. Washburn, 33, of Monroe St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
• Zackery K. Flowers, 37, of Crestview Dr., Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
• Dwight Shankle, 47, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation out of Monroe County. He was released to Monroe County authorities.
• Jared Burke, 32, of County Road 909, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $698.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
• Brandon Currens, 41, of W. Marine Rd., Knoxville, was arrested on Jan. 8 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on a Rhea County warrant. He was released to Rhea County authorities.
• Brian Maupin, 45, of N. Main St., Decatur, was arrested on Jan. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and implied consent. He was released on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
• Tiffany Lovingood, 36, of County Road 255, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 9.
• Renee Morgan, 45, of Gee Creek Rd., Delano, was arrested on Jan. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 30.
• Jason Creek, 29, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 10.
• Terry Martin, 59, of Countryside Lane, Madisonville, was arrested on Jan. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, violation of probation and simple possession of a schedule VI drug. He was being held on $32,000 bond and for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 10.
• Candice Redden, 36, of 15th St. NE, Cleveland, was arrested on Jan. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. No bond amount listed. She faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.