• Daniel L. Green, 29, of Payne Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on March 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held for 48 hours and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 16.
• Christopher Sinkovic, 40, of Westside St., Athens, was arrested on March 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Phillip S. Watson, 45, with no address listed, was arrested on March 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with retaliation for past actions. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Carrie Scott Duggan, 36, of County Road 108, Athens, was arrested on March 14 by the Polk County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property under $1,000. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Jeremy Purvis, 39, of Pike St., Athens, was arrested on March 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Danielle N. Weinel, 32, of Pike St., Athens, was arrested on March 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Alexander P. Sanson, 28, of County Road 612, Athens, was arrested on March 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic and a warrant for domestic assault. He was being held on $15,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Amber McClelland, 37, of Alabama Ave., Etowah, was arrested on March 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 16.
• Casey Clark, 51, of Lynn Ave., Athens, was arrested on March 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,464.95 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Travis McMahan, 45, of John J. Duncan Parkway, Athens, was arrested on March 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, criminal impersonation, drug paraphernalia and possession without a prescription. He was being held on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 16.
• Phillip Wilkerson, 31, of Oak St., Athens, was arrested on March 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 16.
• Edward Pena, 31, of W. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on March 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with ignition interlock device. He was being held for 48 hours.
• Raymond Davis, 53, of Carter St., Englewood, was arrested on March 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with bond revocation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 19.
• Bradley Sutherland, 47, of Scott Ave., Etowah, was arrested on March 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony evading arrest, resisting arrest and driving on a revoked license. He was released on $6,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Raven Choat, 20, of County Road 265, Niota, was arrested on March 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 16.
• Alisha D. Poteet, 48, with no address listed, was arrested on March 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Anna Gibson, 44, of County Road 135, Athens, was arrested on March 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Jordan Johnson, 22, of County Road 135, Athens, was arrested on March 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond for three days and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
