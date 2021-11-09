• Karen E. Forrester, 34, of South Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 5.
• Shannon Renee Huff, 51, of Aqua St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 5.
• Juliet Faye Moore, 41, of 2nd St., Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 5.
• Clifton Oneal Morrow, 47, of Westside St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with an indictment for manufacture, sale, delivery, possession of meth with intent. He was released on $12,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 8.
• Robert D. Wood, 29, of Jenny Dr., Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 8.
• Cameron C. Vest, 32, of Fisher St., Cleveland, was arrested on Nov. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on an $899.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 8.
• James Shadowens Jr., 37, of Queens Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with identity theft. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 8.
• Douglas Hutchison, 41, of Highway 68, Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony possession of a firearm. He was released without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 8.
• Jason Visage, 40, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 8.
• David Harrington, 55, of Highway 39, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $7,000 bond for Polk County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 8.
• Richard I. Fossett, 33, of Earnhardt Way, Knoxville, was arrested on Nov. 6 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, possession of a schedule I drug for resale, possession of a handgun under the influence and armed and dangerous felonies. He was released on $50,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 8.
• Christa Greene, 37, of Cindy Lane, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with resisting arrest and vandalism. She was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 8.
• Matthew Knox, 32, of Walker St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and false imprisonment. He was being held on $117,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 8.
