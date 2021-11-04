• Ashley N. Cook, 27, of Athens Pike, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two bench warrants. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 1.
• Sean Plemons, 45, of County Road 703, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for theft of property. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 1.
• Gary Wallace, 41, of Doc Miller Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 1 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with simple possession of meth, unlawful drug paraphernalia and prohibited weapons. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 1.
• Sherry Ann Long, 59, of Fifth St., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 1 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation and drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $2,318.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 1.
• Cody M. Sutton, 28, of Wilson Station Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was released to Monroe County authorities and faced a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 1.
• Kimberley D. Roberts, 54, of Stephens Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Nov. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 2.
• Brandon Tindle, 35, of County Road 322, Sweetwater, was arrested on Nov. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held on an $800 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• David J. Ayers, 46, of Pin St., Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 1 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of child support out of Meigs County. He was being held on $7,000 bond for Meigs County authorities.
• Bryan Witherow, 42, of Holly Brook Circle, Cleveland, was arrested on Nov. 1 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with violation of probation out of Bradley County. He was released to Bradley County authorities.
• Amber M. Bryan, 37, of Seed Tick Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on Nov. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $907.45 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Faith A. Sisson, 19, of County Road 709, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 1 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant for simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia and theft under $1,000. She was being held on $16,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Nathan A. Tipton, 37, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 1 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and two warrants. He was being held on $25,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Alan Cantu, 31, of Glenn Dr., Forrest Park, Ga., was arrested on Nov. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 2.
• Colby L. Aldridge, 31, of County Road 225, Niota, was arrested on Nov. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 2.
• Chris Grahm, 33, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for shoplifting. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 3.
• Hector Vidal, 50, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $728.19 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.