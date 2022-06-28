• Luther Taylor, 42, of County Road 738, Riceville, was arrested on June 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 24.
• Calvin Jason Shaffer, 44, of County Road 266, Sweetwater, was arrested on June 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 24.
• Peter J. Spakosky, 56, of County Road 267, Niota, was arrested on June 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with three counts of aggravated assault. He was released on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 24.
• Tiffany Stevens, 26, of Possum Trot Rd., Grandview, was arrested on June 24 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for failure to obey traffic devices, unregistered vehicle and felony evading, and also charged with felony evading, two counts of driving on a suspended license, evading arrest, resisting arrest, carjacking and aggravated robbery. She was being held on $169,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 24.
• Blake Cranfield, 36, of Shell Lane, Decatur, was arrested on June 24 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 24.
• Ashley Hubbell, 42, no address listed, was arrested on June 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 27.
• Joshua Martin, 30, of Greendale Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on June 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,051.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 27.
• Jeremy Schwall, 35, of Travis Dr., Spring City, was arrested on June 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing and disturbance. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 27.
• Sean Jacobs, 34, of County Road 135, Athens, was arrested on June 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 27.
• Angelia Smithey, 31, of Louisiana Ave., Etowah, was arrested on June 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear/violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 27.
• Dylan Yearwood, 24, of County Road 560, Athens, was arrested on June 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 27.
• John Napier, 57, of Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on June 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,256.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 27.
• James Borden, 38, of Garden Dr., Athens, was arrested on June 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 27.
• Gerald Cline, 41, of Chilhowee St., Athens, was arrested on June 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 27.
• Kaylyn Snyder, 22, of County Road 909, Etowah, was arrested by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 27.
