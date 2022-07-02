• Cade Burke, 46, no address listed, was arrested on June 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of automobile burglary, two counts of false reports, two Monroe County warrants and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $11,000 bond and for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
• Amos Dennis Torbett, 31, of Old Federal Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on June 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. He was being held on an $896.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
• Charles Edward Martin, 55, of Gamble Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on June 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
• Renee Nicole Morgan, 44, of Gee Creek Rd., Delano, was arrested on June 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was released on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
• Jacob Lee Allen, 24, of Rocky Mount Rd., Athens, was arrested on June 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for identity theft and theft. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
• Elizabeth Webb, 44, of County Road 178, Athens, was arrested on June 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $5,074.70 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 7.
• Dustin Lance, 24, of Miami St., Athens, was arrested on June 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 30.
• Joshua Dunn, 34, of Highway 30 E., Etowah, was arrested on June 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. He was being held on a $1,035.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 30.
• Dustin Watson, 34, no address listed, was arrested on June 29 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with theft over $1,000, aggravated burglary, theft under $1,000 and resisting arrest. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 30.
• Douglas Clowers, 50, of County Road 422, Englewood, was arrested on June 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 30.
• B. Tyler Pelfrey, 20, of State Highway 58, Decatur, was arrested on June 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with shoplifting and failure to pay child support. He was being held on $3,000 bond plus a pay or stay option of $5,000 or 180 days in jail. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 30.
• Jeffery Heath Burns, 56, of Upper River Rd., Charleston, was arrested on June 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,500 cash bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 5.
• Jason Ray Mandeville, 48, no address listed, was arrested on June 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property/shoplifting and public intoxication. He was released on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 30.
• Jack Murphy Smith, 59, of Clark St., Athens, was arrested on June 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 30.
• Mart Sneed, 33, no address listed, was arrested on June 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with vandalism over $2,000 and attempted theft. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Zachary Estes, 29, of County Road 131, Athens, was arrested on June 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 1.
• Daniel Goode, 31, of Hillcrest Circle, Decatur, was arrested on June 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on a $3,000 cash bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 5.
• Jody Terry, 50, of Edgemon St. SE, Cleveland, was arrested on June 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 1.
