• Alisa Guardiola, 24, of Ingleside Ave., Athens, was arrested on July 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with robbery and aggravated burglary. She was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 9.
• Dakota Bumbalough, 26, of Gliden St., Athens, was arrested on July 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with trespassing, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Mclaire Shaver, 27, of Gentry Lane, Decatur, was arrested on July 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with filing false reports. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 9.
• Nathan King, 33, of N. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on July 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,536.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 9.
• Johnathan Slack, 32, of County Road 439, Athens, was arrested on July 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 9.
• Terrance Cochran, 42, of Old Niota Rd., Englewood, was arrested on July 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with bond revocation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 9.
• James White Jr., 45, of Highway 304, Ten Mile, was arrested on July 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,154.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 9.
• Allycia Martin, 21, of County Road 202, Athens, was arrested on July 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for driving on a suspended license. She was released without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 9.
• Sandra Jenkins, 47, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on July 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,585.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 9.
• Ira Hill, 32, of County Road 700, Athens, was arrested on July 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 9.
• Wesley P. Head, 21, of County Road 267, Niota, was arrested on July 9 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication and violation of probation. He was being held on $1,735.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 9.
• Ashley Chadwick, 30, of High Point Rd., Evansville, was arrested on July 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, possession of a schedule II drug and a capias. She was being held on $21,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 9.
• Carl Ritchie, 30, of County Road 850, Etowah, was arrested on July 9 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft over $2,500, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by possession and a capias. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 9.
• Kassity Shadwick, 25, of County Road 658, Athens, was arrested on July 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI drug and two counts of possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $42,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 16.
• Anthony J. Martin, 21, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on July 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 12.
• Michael Galloway, 34, of Garden Dr., Athens, was arrested on July 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 12.
• Austin Masters, 25, of County Road 651, Athens, was arrested on July 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and a bench warrant. He was being held on $3,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 12.
• Jami McMurray, 22, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on July 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 12.
• Bob Spurling, 38, of County Road 118, Riceville, was arrested on July 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 12.
• Alex Phillip, 22, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on July 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 12.
• Lucas A. Knight, 18, with no address listed, was arrested on July 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication and underage consumption. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 12.
