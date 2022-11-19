• Kaylyn Snyder, 22, of County Road 515, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $1,891.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 21.
• Matthew Schrank, 39, of County Road 179, Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule VI drug, violation of probation, unlawful carry and worthless checks. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 17.
• Chelsea York, 28, no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 17.
• Sarah J. Roberts, 30, of County Road 436, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 17.
• Christopher Dixon, 28, of County Road 733, Calhoun, was arrested on Nov. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 17.
• Nicholas Smith, 27, of Woodman St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 16 and charged with shoplifting. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 17.
• Douglas Earl Wells, 48, of Sweetwater, was arrested on Nov. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felony vandalism. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 17.
• Theodore Thompson Rogers, 29, of County Road 520, Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault and disorderly conduct. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 17.
• Tobaus Sruggs, 33, of County Road 259, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on a $4,067.58 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 17.
• Donald Barringer, 68, of Rival Lane, Knoxville, was arrested on Nov. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 17.
• Kali Sue Lawrence, 31, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 17.
