• Joshua Mullen, 30, of County Road 132, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of meth, possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $14,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3, 2021.
• Rafael Antonio Frank, 48, of Grady Rd., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of an order of protection with findings. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3, 2021.
• Latrena Lankford, 53, of County Road 813, Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with criminal impersonation. She was released on $500 bond on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3, 2021.
• Shane Poteet, 50, of County Road 616, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 5 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, violation of the implied consent law and violation of the open container law. He was released on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3, 2021.
• Tyler Cody Vaughn, 30, of Central Ave., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and a warrant for aggravated burglary and domestic assault. He was being held on a $2,662.28 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 7.
• Austin W. Witt, 19, of Breezy Hollow, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with evading, violation of probation and a warrant for unlawful drug paraphernalia and shoplifting. He was being held on $12,477.30 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 7.
• Shane Leanne Stoner, 48, of Roswell Rd., Rossville, Ga., was arrested on Dec. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with simple assault by domestic violence. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3, 2021.
• Dennis Blassingame, 55, of County Road 333, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 7.
• Ryan Sharp, 37, of Chestuee St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for domestic assault. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3, 2021.
