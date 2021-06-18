• Misti Culbertson, 39, of County Road 119, Athens, was arrested on June 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 16.
• Danny Ray Roberts, 66, of Atlanta Avenue, Chattanooga, was arrested on June 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 16.
• Michael Smith, 39, of Ivory Road, Athens, was arrested June 16 by the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and charged with driving on a revoked license, possession of meth, unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $17,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 16.
•Taylor Goforth, 28, of Ivory Road, Athens, was arrested on June 16 by the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and charged with possession of meth for resale and unlawful drug paraphernalia. They were being held on a $18,000 bond plus a $2,312.85 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 16.
• Dustin Lunsford, 29, of Slack Road, Athens was arrested on June 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 16.
•Amanda Cooper, 26, of Velma Road, Athens, was arrested on June 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was held with no bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 9.
• Michael D. Fetzer, 57, of S. White Street, Athens, was arrested on June 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with warrants out of Monroe County. He was being held for Monroe County officials.
• Austin Flowers, 22, of County Road 72, Riceville, was arrested on June 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and a warrant out of Monroe County. He was being held for Monroe County officials.
• Randell B. Wells, 34, of SteeKee Creek, Loudon, was arrested on June 16 my the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 6.
• Holly Amanda Cook, 35, of Reed Springs Road, Philadelphia, was arrested on June 17, by the Athens Police Department and charged with identity theft, possession of schedule III meth, violation of probation, violation of community corrections, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule IV drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $35,000 bond plus a cash bond of $2,811.90. She faces a date in Criminal Court on July 6.
• Amber Randolph, 25, of West College Street, Athens, was arrested on June 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. She is being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 6.
