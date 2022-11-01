• Shane McCauley, 33, of County Road 187, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He was being held for Bradley County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 28.
• Steven N. Lemke, 23, of County Road 319, Niota, was arrested on Oct. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and violation of probation out of Meigs County. He was released on $6,917.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 28.
• Jimmy Johnson, 57, of County Road 725, Riceville, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. He was released on $3,113.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 28.
• Robert A. Tschantz, 38, of Nola Lane, Maryville, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear and introduction of contraband into a penal a facility. He was being held on $58,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 28.
• James Watters, 63, of County Road 890, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication and possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on $6,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 31.
• Sara Bates, 23, of Carolina Ave., Delano, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear out of Meigs County. She was released. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 31.
• Catherine Keaton, 33, of Clearwater Rd., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and false reports. She was being held on $3,238.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 31.
• Teresa Underdown, 55, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 31.
• Brian Broyles, 48, of Smokey Dr., Loudon, was arrested on Oct. 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation and on a warrant. He was being held on $5,291.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 31.
• Jason Burgess, 43, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and on a Morgan County warrant. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 31.
• Reuben Thomas, 38, of Reagan Valley Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Oct. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for driving without a license. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 31.
• Johnathon McKeehan, 39, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 31.
• Michelle Hensly, 33, of Derting St., Kingsport, was arrested on Oct. 30 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with theft of a firearm, simple possession of a schedule II drug, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a weapon. She was being held on $27,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 31.
• Jerry Counts, 45, of Sparrow Hawk Rd., Coeburn, Va., was arrested on Oct. 30 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with felony possession of a schedule II drug, criminal impersonation, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $109,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 31.
