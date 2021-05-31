• Benjamin Martin, 32, of Horus Creek Rd., Ocoee, was arrested on May 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 28.
• Bobby Jenkins, 45, of Harpo St., Cleveland, was arrested on May 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 28.
• Jodi Lee Brown, 27, of Highway 163, Calhoun, was arrested on May 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $500 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on June 7.
• Jeffery Sherwood, 48, of Watson St., Athens, was arrested on May 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 28.
• Kyle W. Ashley, 35, of Old Federal Rd., Old Fort, was arrested on May 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting and violation of state probation. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 28.
• Amanda M. Stocklin, 36, of Mill St., Delano, was arrested on May 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child endangerment and being a felon in possession of a handgun. She was released on $22,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 28.
• Dominic R. Stocklin, 27, with no address listed, was arrested on May 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child endangerment. He was released without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 28.
• Diamond Young, 22, with no address listed, was arrested on May 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for driving without a license. She was released on time served and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 28.
• Cedric D. Ellison, 36, of 41st St., Cleveland, was arrested on May 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $686.45 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Caden Delashmitt, 19, of County Road 577, Englewood, was arrested on May 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,448.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 28 and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 29.
• Andrew M. Pierce, 24, of County Road 605, Athens, was arrested on May 27 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule III drug for resale and violation of probation. He was being held on an $831.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 28.
• William Roberts, 30, of County Road 510, Englewood, was arrested on May 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 28.
• Daniel Watson, 24, of County Road 271, Niota, was arrested on May 27 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving on a suspended license and theft over $1,000. He was released without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 28.
• Aaron B. Howard, 34, of Creek Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on May 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 28.
• Jerry Kay Lowe, 46, of Newport Highway, Greeneville, was arrested on May 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, alteration of a license plate and possession of a schedule VI drug. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 28.
• Darrell Eugene Dispain, 54, of County Road 804, Etowah, was arrested on May 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 28.
• Shane Albertson, 29, of Crestview Dr., Hixson, was arrested on May 28 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with felony evading. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 28.
• William Melton, 36, of Howard St., Athens, was arrested on May 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 28.
• Antwan Kennedy, with no age listed, of Highway 411, Etowah, was arrested on May 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant. He was released on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 28.
• Josh Carr, 19, of Country Farm Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on May 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and resisting. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 29.
• Butch Goforth, 39, of Central Ave., Athens, was arrested on May 28 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and simple possession of marijuana. He was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 29.
• Alan Hirschfield, 58, of Gibson Rd., Ocean Springs, Miss., was arrested on May 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 29.
• William L. Dotson, 26, of Hershey Dr., Whitesburg, was arrested on May 28 and charged with vandalism, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving and attempted first degree murder. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 29.
• Monica West, 34, of Ohio Ave., Etowah, was arrested on May 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on an $847.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 2.
• Brooke Watson, 24, of Hensley Rd., Hixson, was arrested on May 28 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment. She was released on $11,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Harley Smith-Hudnall, 27, of Ferry Rd., Hixson, was arrested on May 28 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with an interlock device. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Destin Crawford, 34, of Cindy St., Athens, was arrested on May 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant for cruelty to animals. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Ellen Sherwood, 62, of Palos St., Athens, was arrested on May 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• George Krenner VI, 22, of County Road 570, Englewood, was arrested on May 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Virginia L. Martin, 58, of County Road 516, Englewood, was arrested on May 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with disorderly conduct. She was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Zachary Bedell, 31, with no address listed, was arrested on May 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, violation of probation and failure to appear. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Logan Weathers, 20, of Cates Dr., Reliance, was arrested on May 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of alcohol. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
