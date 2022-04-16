• Jimmy Lance, 45, of McConnell St., Tellico Plains, was arrested on April 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,647.47 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 13.
• Herman L. Best, 56, of County Road 607, Athens, was arrested on April 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons for domestic assault. He was release with a date in General Sessions Court on June 8.
• Nicole Walker, 30, of County Road 202, Athens, was arrested on April 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $5,678.27 cash bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• Krystal Riedel, 43, of Avalon St., Athens, was arrested on April 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation out of Loudon County. She was released to Loudon County authorities.
• Brian Cross, 29, of Bates Pike SE, Cleveland, was arrested on April 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and domestic assault. He was being held on $31,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• LaTasha Duff, 31, of Highway 411 N., Englewood, was arrested on April 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $4,240.65 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• Erica Silver, 34, of Bullens Rd., Ocoee, was arrested on April 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• Samantha Watson, 32, of Summerour Church Rd., Chatsworth, Ga., was arrested on April 13 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with criminal impersonation. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• Mark A. Chrisman, 57, of County Road 177, Athens, was arrested on April 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• Darrell Bergin, 57, of County Road 884, Etowah, was arrested on April 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I drug, two counts of possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule III drug and possession of legend drugs without a prescription. He was being held on $23,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
