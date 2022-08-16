• Jeremiah Shelton, 44, of County Road 110, was arrested on Aug. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with attempted aggravated burglary. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 12.
• Jarrod Stevens, 36, of County Road 564, Englewood, was arrested on Aug. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, implied consent and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 12.
• Joseph Shelton, 36, of N. Georgia Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was released on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 12.
• Kenneth A. Fairbanks, 39, of County Road 180, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault, violation of an order of protection and state violation of probation. He was being held on $17,000 bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 15.
• Richard Major, 42, of Troy Court, Somerset, Ky., was arrested on Aug. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,907.95 cash bond plus 45 days in jail.
• Eric Scott Womac, 45, of County Road 169, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felony vandalism and resisting arrest. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 12.
• Carlos B. Mashburn, 43, of George St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felony vandalism. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 12.
• Cynthia J. Williams, 43, of County Road 278, Niota, was arrested on Aug. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation. She was being held on $2,565.95 bond and for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 12.
• Casey Tilley, 24, of Country Club Rd., Niota, was arrested on Aug. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a bench warrant for failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 12.
• Michael Freeman, 37, of Heads Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on Aug. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for failure to appear and for violation of probation. He was being held on $14,451.85 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 12.
• Chasidy D. Beasley, 36, of County Road 651, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on a date not listed.
• Lawrence McCauley, 36, of Lookout Tower Rd., Charleston, was arrested on Aug. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 15.
• Ogle T. Frase, 36, of Benton Station Rd., Benton, was arrested on Aug. 12 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with felony evading. He was being held on $4,000 bond and for Polk County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Joseph N. Shelton, 36, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of an order of protection and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was released on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Thomas Johnson, 40, of Huskey Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Aug. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear and a Morgan County warrant for failure to appear. He was being held without bond and for Morgan County authorities and faced a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 15.
• Justin K. Hitch, 41, of Gainesboro Grade, Cookeville, was arrested on Aug. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for fraudulent used of a debit card. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Joe E. Chrisman, 56, of County Road 177, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, registration law, light law and financial responsibility. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Miguel A. Gonzalez, 25, no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession on unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Katelyn M. Perdue, 31, of Old Riceville Rd., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Billy Ray Berry, 32, of N. Amhurst Place, Englewood, was arrested on Aug. 13 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of a schedule VI drug. He was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Misty M. Linder, 43, of Woodman St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Samuel Armstrong, 46, of Wakebridge Blvd., Powell, was arrested on Aug. 13 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of a schedule IV drug. He was being held on $28,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Jackie L. Farris, 53, of Cardinal St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Joshua L. Taylor, 35, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property (shoplifting). He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Kyndall M. Ellison, 19, of Tellico St., Englewood, was arrested on Aug. 13 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with public intoxication. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Somer N. Brocksmith, 38, of County Road 850, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation out of Monroe County. She was being held on a $2,866.75 cash bond and for Monroe and Polk County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Stephen Wattenbarger, 27, of Ohio Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,841.45 cash bond plus 30 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Donna M. Pierce, 51, of County Road 22, Calhoun, was arrested on Aug. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. She was being held on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Cody G. Williams, 31, of County Road 100, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• David A. Malone, 54, of County Road 792, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Nathan Hatfield, 36, of Red Pond Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Aug. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and a warrant for theft of property under $1,000. He was being held on $3,648.40 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
