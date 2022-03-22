• Jeremiah Teague, 25, of Paint Rock Trail, Philadelphia, was arrested on March 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft up to $1,000. He was released with a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Crystal Elliott, 46, of Georgia Ave., Glen Allen, Va., was arrested on March 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with shoplifting. She was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 18.
• William F. West, 43, of Beltonville Rd., Kewaskum, Wis., was arrested in March 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, implied consent and failure to appear. He was released on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 18.
• Nathan King, 33, of County Road 536, Englewood, was arrested on March 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Trudy M. Shelton, 53, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on March 17 by the Athens Police Department on a capias summons for violation of probation, a bench warrant for driving on a suspended license and duty to render aid and give information, and for introduction of contraband into a penal institution. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 18.
• Kristin Caperilla, 27, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on March 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary. She was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 18.
• Zadok D. Westfield, 21, of High St. NE, Cleveland, was arrested on March 17 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with two counts of shoplifting. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 18.
• Nathan S. Watts, 35, of Hall Rd., Loudon, was arrested on March 17 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin. He was released on $31,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 18.
• Chasidy D. Beasley, 35, of County Road 651, Athens, was arrested on March 17 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Fentanyl and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 18.
• Cassandra Reynolds, 30, of Dalton Pike SE, Cleveland, was arrested on March 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and possession of legend drugs. She was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 18.
• James C. McPhetridge, 30, of Varnell Rd. SW, Cleveland, was arrested on March 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $14,000 bond and for Bradley County and Walker County, Ga., authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 18.
• Stephanie M. Myers, 24, of Vernal Dr., Harriman, was arrested on March 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing. She was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 21.
• Logan V. Click, no age listed, of Athens Pike, Etowah, was arrested on March 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 21.
• Russell Wade Goad, 47, of Whittenburg Lane, Sparta, was arrested on March 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving without a license. He served 48 hours and was released on March 20.
• Shannon Birchfield, 47, of County Road 461, Englewood, was arrested on March 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 21.
• Bill Vann, 35, of Hancock Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on March 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation and failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 21. He also faces a date in Criminal Court on April 4.
• Charles J. Burnett, 23, of Baker Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on March 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with contempt of court. He is serving 10 days in jail.
• Brandy J. Viar, 29, no address listed, was arrested on March 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held without bond and for Loudon County authorities and faces a date in Criminal Court on April 4.
• Jasen A. Walk, 18, of Sweetfield Rd., Athens, was arrested on March 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and aggravated assault by domestic. He was being held on $87,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 21.
• Jason M. Watson, 38, of County Road 532, Etowah, was arrested on March 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving on a revoked license and failure to pay child support. He was being held on $13,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 21.
• Ronald Patterson, 47, no address listed, was arrested on March 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and failure to pay child support. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 21.
• Dylan Carter, 28, of Congress Parkway S., Athens, was arrested on March 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 21.
• Joseph Nowak, 38, of Campground Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on March 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 21.
• Fred Dishmon, 29, no address listed, was arrested on March 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $506.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 21.
• Douglas Clowers, 50, no address listed, was arrested on March 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear out of Monroe County. No bond amount or court date listed. He was being held for Monroe County authorities.
• Christopher Gohagan, 47, of Dossett St., Athens, was arrested on March 19 by the Etowah Police Department on a bench warrant. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 21.
• Cesar Munoz, 24, of Woodward Ave., Athens, was arrested on March 20 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and implied consent. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 21.
