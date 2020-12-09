• Christopher Lance Reed, 39, of S. Roane St., Johnson City, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with failure to appear and possession of meth for resale. He was being held on $58,000 bond for Washington County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 8.
• Cameron Wise, 20, of Dodson Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the open container law, underage possession of alcohol and aggravated assault. He was being held on $120,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 8.
• Christopher S. West, 34, of Warren St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 7.
• Robert Wooden Clark, 49, of County Road 722, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3, 2021.
• Walthen Hennessee, 20, of County Road 317, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3, 2021.
• Peyton T. Abernathy, 22, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and no court date was listed.
• Amanda D. Patton, 40, of Morgan Branch Lane, Chuckey, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, prohibited weapons and unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $34,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 7.
• Harold Eugene Hughes, 46, of Cleveland St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license and a warrant for assault by domestic and vandalism. He was released on $9,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 7.
• Brandon Jordan Leight, 18, of Stallins St., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with harboring a fugitive, filing false reports and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 7.
• Thomas A. Johnston, 20, of County Road 604, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and simple possession. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 7.
• Dustin Scott Watson, 32, of Dodson Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 7 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with evading arrest. He was released without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3, 2021.
• Tyler Watson, 26, of Highway 30E, Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 4, 2021.
• Dallas Moses, 28, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 4, 2021.
• Jacob Sneed, 23, of Georgia Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 7 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 8.
• Latoya Goodner, 39, of Walker St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 8.
• Joseph Love, 33, of Virginia Ave., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3, 2021.
• Lydia Gertner, 33, of County Road 721, Riceville, was arrested on Dec. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 4, 2021.
• Armiah Lynn Lindquist, 21, of County Road 177, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary and a warrant for theft of property $2,500-$10,000. She was being held on $57,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 8.
• Donavan Sturdivant, 24, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 8.
