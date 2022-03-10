• Jordan Curtis, 29, no address listed, was arrested on March 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 7.
• Christopher Bennett, 45, of County Road 603, Athens, was arrested on March 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond for Meigs County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 7.
• John Gibbs, 64, of Athens Rd., Calhoun, was arrested on March 6 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and implied consent. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 7.
• Dustin Russell, 49, of Highway 411 N., Englewood, was arrested on March 6 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, implied consent and retaliation to past action. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 7.
• Pablo Martinez, 32, of Long St., Englewood, was arrested on March 7 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault and vandalism. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 7.
• Casey E. Watson, 34, no address listed, was arrested on March 7 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with burglary and violation of probation. She was being held on $32,681.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
• Ryan P. Ellis, 22, of Perry St., Cleveland, was arrested on March 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear, theft over $10,000, leaving the scene, felony evading and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $47,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
• Christopher Maynard, 37, of Spring Garden Ave., Englewood, was arrested on March 7 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
• Crystal Roach, 31, of Osmet Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on March 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $32,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
• Joshua D. Scott, 23, no address listed, was arrested on March 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
• Sophia A. Oliverio, 32, of County Road 700, Riceville, was arrested on March 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
• Joseph Lillard, no age listed, of County Road 20, Calhoun, was arrested on March 7 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
• Nathan King, 33, of N. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on March 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
• David Bunch, 54, of County Road 250, Athens, was arrested on March 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a Roane County warrant for solicitation of a minor. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
• Kevin Ponder, 61, of Whitt Branch Rd., Weaverville, N.C., was arrested on March 8 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
• Leonard J. Norwood, 36, of Old Fort Rd., Old Fort, was arrested on March 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft of property over $10,000. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 9.
• Benjamin Elkins, 38, of County Road 436, Athens, was arrested on March 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $500 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.