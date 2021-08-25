• Brian Lee Walker, 42, of Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and violation of the implied consent law. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 23.
• Bryan Joseph Martin, 23, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 23.
• Willie L. Couey, 55, of County Road 110, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Brittany Braden, 24, of Aqua St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. She was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 24.
• Elizabeth Webb, 43, of Ragon Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,416.80 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 2.
• Trudy Lynn Shelton, 52, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Terry Baxter, 46, of North Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 24.
• Jonathan D. Sivler, 32, of Cross St., Cleveland, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear out of Bradley County. He was released to Bradley County authorities.
• Matthew W. Hanley, 26, of Wooden St., Cleveland, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault on an officer and violation of the implied consent law. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 24.
• James Reno Croft, 53, of County Road 550, Englewood, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with misuse of 911. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 24.
• Tasha Hawkins (aka Crumley), 31, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the implied consent law. She was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.