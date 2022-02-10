• Mark Heath Schoonder, 38, no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released to Knox County authorities.
• Harley J. Amos, 18, of 10th St., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for theft under $1,000 and three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. He was released on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Jesse Lamb, 36, of County Road 704, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,021.75 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 7.
• Nathan Tipton, 37, of County Rd. 854, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with three warrants. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Kyle Witt, 30, of Patterson St., Madisonville, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with a warrant for violation of probation, driving on a revoked license and possession of a schedule I drug. He was being held on a $4,064.85 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Monica Howard, 37, of Highway 39 E., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for aggravated assault. She was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Walter C. Mason, 46, of Pawnee Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a pair of capiases. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• James K. Drysdale, 34, of County Road 319, Niota, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a Sevier County warrant for three counts of rape by an authority figure. He was released to Sevier County authorities.
• Joseph Mezo, 40, of County Road 527, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear and failure to pay child support. He was being held on $7,432.05 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
• Tiffany Mezo, 29, of County Road 527, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to pay child support. She was being held on a $5,922 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 9.
