• Thomas Packett, 36, of Old Store Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Jan. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $913.21 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 28.
• William Garrett, 50, of Bancroft Rd., McDonald, was arrested on Jan. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $481.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 28.
• Steven Taylor, 34, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with evading by motor vehicle and driving on a canceled license. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 28.
• Bradley Coon, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, aggravated assault and theft between $1,000 and $2,000. He was being held on $52,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 28.
• Jessie Conner, 27, of Highland Ave., Cleveland, was arrested on Jan. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
• Ahsante Rashan Smith, 27, of Leveck St. NW, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, possession of a schedule II drug for resale, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of a schedule II drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $38,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
• Dorian Mychal Simpson, 27, of W. College St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
• Jason Lee Helms, 47, of Highway 39 W., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with an indictment for burglary, theft of property and vandalism. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 1.
• Temer Joe Cook, 43, of Westside Dr., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear and a bench warrant for driving on a suspended license. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
• April D. Key, 45, of County Road 685, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with a criminal summons for theft up to $1,000. She was released without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 10.
• Dean Deleon, 44, of County Road 22, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and a weapons violation. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
• Daniel L. Watson, 45, of County Road 204, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
• Jennifer Kyker, 36, of County Road 323, Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,553.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
• Laci M. Thomas, 42, of County Road 265, Niota, was arrested on Jan. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation, criminal simulation and resisting stop, frisk, halt. She was being held on $32,777.85 bond and for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
• Stacy G. Raper, 48, of County Road 413, Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $585.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
• Basil H. Nunley Jr., 71, of County Road 67, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with assault on a first responder, disorderly conduct and simple possession of a schedule VI drug. He was released on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
• Brittany Markwell, 32, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with vandalism. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
• Spencer Stone, 20, of Stone Rd., Benton, was arrested on Jan. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence while underage, possession of a firearm while under the influence and violation of implied consent. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
• Cody Trent Smith, 29, of Old Washington Hwy., Dayton, was arrested on Jan. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
