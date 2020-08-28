• Amanda Culberson, 26, of County Road 110, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule V drug, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 26.
• Cinnamon Fetner, 35, of Murray’s Chapel Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Aug. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 26.
• Brandon K. Russell, 52, of County Road 492, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 25 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 26.
• April Shankle, 47, of County Road 623, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 26.
• Jose A. Pulido, 38, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony fleeing, resisting stop/frisk/halt, reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended license. He was released on $7,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 26.
• Wayne Stone, 61, of Mashburn Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Aug. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a criminal summons for theft of property $10,000-$60,000. He was released without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 3.
• David Callihan, 69, of W. Washington Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 17.
• Donavon Sturdivant, 24, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 27.
• Cody Smith, 29, of County Road 370, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $10,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Sept. 14.
• Cody Awais, 32, of Catalpa St., Seymour, was arrested on Aug. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant. He was released on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 27.
• Melissa Eby, 45, of Hixson Rd., Dunlap, was arrested on Aug. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 27.
• Amanda Culbertson, 26, of County Road 110, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 27.
• Emerson Hixson, 31, of County Road 146, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and a warrant. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 27.
• Heather Rogers, 41, of Avalon St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and shoplifting. She was being held on $2,440.90 bond plus five days in jail and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 28.
