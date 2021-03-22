• Pablo Martinez, 31, of Long St., Englewood, was arrested on March 18 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 19.
• Adam Matthews, 48, of Jarrett Lane, Knoxville, was arrested on March 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of community corrections. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on April 5.
• David P. Murphy III, 26, of Carroll St., Etowah, was arrested on March 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a bench warrant and violation of probation. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 19 and faces a date in Criminal Court on April 5.
• Tyler Tatum, 23, of Pim Haven Rd., Lexington, was arrested on March 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of meth and vandalism. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 19.
• William Rains, 45, of Cooper St., Rossville, Ga., was arrested on March 18 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. He was released on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 19.
• Ryan K. Baker, 29, of County Road 105, Athens, was arrested on March 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and a warrant for theft of property $10,000-$60,000. He was being held on $33,522.85 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 19.
• Travis McMahan, 46, of John J. Duncan Parkway, Athens, was arrested on March 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to render aid, striking a fixture on a roadway and two counts of driving on a revoked license. He was released on $7,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Leigh Massey, 33, of County Road 315, Niota, was arrested on March 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Larry Burcham, 37, of N. Broad St., Mooreland, Ind., was arrested on March 19 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with criminal impersonation. He was released on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Tasha McSpadden, 35, of N. West St., Sweetwater, was arrested on March 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Christopher Eaton, 32, of Briarwood Rd., Ocoee, was arrested on March 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Zachary C. Estes, 28, of County Road 131, Athens, was arrested on March 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing contraband into a penal facility. He was being held on $6,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Gustavo S. Funes, 26, of Gregory Mill Rd., Crandall, Ga., was arrested on March 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving without a license. He was released on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Israel Williams, 26, of 18th St., Canton, Ohio, was arrested on March 20 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, driving on a suspended or revoked license and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Dennis Paul Moore, 65, of County Road 286, Niota, was arrested on March 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,760.35 cash bond plus 30 days in jail and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Eric William Rictor, 38, of Highway 305, Athens, was arrested on March 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and casual exchange/possession of meth. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Tiffany Lovingood, 35, of County Road 255, Athens, was arrested on March 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and warrants for theft of property, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $14,556 bond for Monroe County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Mekala Akins, 39, of County Road 384, Niota, was arrested on March 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with warrants for burglary and theft involving merchandise. She was being held on $33,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Bradley Coon, 29, of Glendale Ave., Athens, was arrested on March 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Mitchell Russell, 25, of W. Lee Highway, Philadelphia, was arrested on March 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and tampering with evidence. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Bryson Jamerson, 19, of County Road 875, Etowah, was arrested on March 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, tampering with evidence, felony evading and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Kaylyn Synder, 20, of County Road 909, Etowah, was arrested on March 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Alton Beavers, 60, of Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on March 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Steven Forsythe, 27, of Ninth St., Etowah, was arrested on March 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $386.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
