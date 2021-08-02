• James Evans, 53, of Ivory St., Athens, was arrested on July 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and shoplifting. He was being held on $13,631.35 bond for Rhea County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 30.
• Rodney Mooney, 61, of County Road 896, Etowah, was arrested on July 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on his own recognizance and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 2.
• Chelsea York, 27, with no address listed, was arrested on July 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,936 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 12.
• Isiah Lashaun Hamm, 20, of Rose St., Athens, was arrested on July 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of theft of property over $1,000 and an indictment for burglary, vandalism $1,000-$2,500, two counts of theft up to $1,000 and two counts of auto burglary. He was being held on $32,000 bond for Bradley County authorities, faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 30 and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 2.
• Ashley Marie Letner, 28, of Bill West Drive, Ten Mile, was arrested on July 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth for resale, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of a Schedule VI drug and violation of probation out of Monroe County. She was being held on $54,000 bond for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 30.
• Jessica R. Couey, 29, of Knoxville Ave., Athens, was arrested on July 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant. She was being held on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• Alicia Foster, 21, of Green Drive, Cleveland, was arrested on July 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple domestic assault. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• Brittany Malone, 29, of County Road 704, Riceville, was arrested on July 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with assault by domestic violence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• Ernest Culberson, 42, of Boggs Ave., Knoxville, was arrested on July 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with resisting stop/halt/frisk, evading arrest and a warrant out of Knoxville. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• Jesse Lamb, 35, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on July 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• Michael Slack, 50, with no address listed, was arrested on July 30 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with possession of meth for resale and violation of probation out of Loudon County. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• Kodi Melton, 34, of Southern Parkway, Athens, was arrested on July 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• April Lewis, 40, of County Road 169, Athens, was arrested on July 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and a warrant for two counts of driving on a suspended license. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• Tiffany Kesterson, 24, of Bill Circle, Talbott, was arrested on July 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• Michael A. Kossin, 33, of Cedar Grove Road, Loudon, was arrested on July 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing, evading arrest and four counts of auto burglary. He was being held on $45,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
• Dalton Davidson, 27, of Upper River Road, Charleston, was arrested on July 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on an $806.90 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
