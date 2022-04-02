• Colton Johnson, 31, of High St. Calhoun, was arrested on March 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons. He was released without bond and no court date was listed.
• Christopher Shaw, 37, of County Road 475, Etowah, was arrested on March 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 30.
• Sarah Clowers, 23, of Ramsey Bridge, Cleveland, was arrested on March 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant out of Bradley County. She was being held on $2,000 bond and for Bradley County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 30.
• Kayla Partain, 30, of County Road 1340, Athens, was arrested on March 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with felony evading, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, lights required on motor vehicle and financial responsibility. She was released on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 30.
• Aaron R. Godbey, 50, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on March 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,379.25 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Erica E. Wheaton, 27, of County Road 71, Riceville, was arrested on March 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $916.45 cash bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Gary Blankenship, 33, of County Road 71, Riceville, was arrested on March 30 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Brandon Kimpson, 27, of Pope St., Athens, was arrested on March 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Heather Brewer Buscher, 37, of Acorn Gap Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on March 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with a Loudon County warrant for violation of probation. She was released on $2,000 bond and for Loudon County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 30.
• Adam Coley, 32, of County Road 135, Riceville, was arrested on March 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Jeremy Boyd, 42, of County Road 352, Niota, was arrested on March 31 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, and implied consent. He was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Leslie Goode, 28, of Back Valley Rd., Sale Creek, was arrested on March 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a bench warrant. She was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 1.
