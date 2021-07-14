• Thelma Givens, 60, of County Road 906, Etowah, was arrested on July 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with shoplifting. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 12.
• Justin Rue, 39, of County Road 705, Athens, was arrested on July 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary. He was released on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 12.
• Jocee McKeehan, 24, of Lynman St., Athens, was arrested on July 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility and two counts of violation of probation. She was being held on $12,868.80 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 12.
• Ashley Roderick, 28, of Lynman St., Athens, was arrested on July 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a capias and a bench warrant. She was being held on $20,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Johnny Parsons, 31, of Overland Rd., Athens, was arrested on July 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,934.35 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Michael Duncan, 51, of County Road 180, Athens, was arrested on July 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $4,805.75 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 13.
• Brandon Sweet, 26, of Ball Play Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on July 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $647.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 13.
• Kia Key, 30, with no address listed, was arrested on July 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault, public intoxication and theft of property. She was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 13.
• Jessica Green, 37, of Bordertown Rd., Copperhill, was arrested on July 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for criminal trespassing. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 13.
• Audrey Rodriguez, 19, of Weldon Lane, Oak Ridge, was arrested on July 12 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with criminal simulation. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 13.
• Ramon Sanchez, 45, of Cindy St., Athens, was arrested on July 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 13.
• Johnny Plemons, 37, of Patton Rd., Ooltewah, was arrested on July 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $33,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 13.
• Catherine Keaton, 32, of Pine St., Athens, was arrested on July 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 13.
• Amanda Hughes, 40, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on July 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. She was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 13.
• Matthew Walker, 35, of County Road 130, Athens, was arrested on July 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. He was being held on $19,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 13.
• David Carroll, 38, of County Road 177, Athens, was arrested on July 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $965.95 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Treaven Moses, 23, of Knoxville Ave., Athens, was arrested on July 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
