• William White, 53, of Stansberry St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and interfering with 911. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 13.
• Bobby Corvin, 61, of Dodson Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,232.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 13.
• Nicholas Baker, 33, of County Road 677, Riceville, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 13.
• John Coker, 37, of County Road 250, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a criminal summons. He was released without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 22.
• Charles Spurling, 33, of Church St., Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault and theft of property. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 13.
• Charles Womac, 49, of County Road 135, Riceville, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 13.
• Aaron Godbey, 50, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with meth and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $14,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Rodger Black, 33, of County Road 700, Riceville, was arrested on Dec. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and two counts of driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $9,821.20 bond and no court date was listed.
• Zack Womac, 20, of Highway 163, Calhoun, was arrested on Dec. 13 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 14.
• Timothy Rutherford, 37, of Highway 11, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,588.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 14.
• Michael Wilcox, 30, of County Road 618, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 14.
• James Goines, 26, of County Road 401, Madisonville, was arrested on Dec. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation, vandalism, driving on a revoked license, a warrant out of Meigs County, violation of probation out of Meigs County and violation of probation out of Monroe County. He was being held on $5,509.95 bond for Meigs County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 14.
• Olivia Cochran, 44, of Garden Dr., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 14.
