• Devin Dannefelt, 25, of County Road 158, Riceville, was arrested on May 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with resisting arrest. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• Jose Gonzales, 42, of County Road 60, Riceville, was arrested on May 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and implied consent. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• Justin Morgan, 38, of Keith Lane, Athens, was arrested on May 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• James Wolfe, 37, of Sherwood Ave., Athens, was arrested on May 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• Trenton Adkins, 26, of County Road 580, Athens, was arrested on May 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, use and activities. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• Tiffany Barnes, 36, of County Road 1150, Riceville, was arrested on May 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for violation of probation and for two counts of failure to pay child support. She was being held on $3,977.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• William Atonio, 31, of Richardson St., Athens, was arrested on May 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• Chastity Y. Church, 36, of Richardson St., Athens, was arrested on May 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• MeKela L. Akins, 40, of County Road 253, Athens, was arrested on May 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with six counts of forgery and six counts of theft of property. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• Michael A. Crisp, 41, of County Road 311, Sweetwater, was arrested on May 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, a capias summons, a Texas warrant, evading arrest and fugitive from justice. He was being held on $77,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• Gage Aaron Foster, 28, of Highway 2255, Chatsworth, Ga., was arrested on May 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of possession. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• Christopher Powell, 32, of Borden St., Sweetwater, was arrested on May 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,252.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
