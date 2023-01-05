• Brent Rogers, 44, of County Road 103, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Ted Akin, 59, of County Road 227, Niota, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving without a license. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Verronta S. Page, 27, of Pete Worthington Rd., Dayton, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Christopher Henley, 49, of W. College St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,620.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Kali Lawrence, 31, of Cedar Lane, Madisonville, was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $481.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Brandon W. Hobock, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Natanya K. Sloan, 28, of Peakland Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a Rhea County warrant for driving under the influence. She was released to Rhea County authorities.
• Cody T. Smith, 30, of Old Washington Hwy., Dayton, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,531.85 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Beth Thompson, 49, of Dedra St., Morristown, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Ashley Richter, 28, of Athens Pike, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,643.30 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Brian Thurman, 38, of Cottonport Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Jan. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Ashley Taylor, 44, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and violation of probation out of Meigs County. She was being held on a $2,300 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Angela Heaton, 53, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, simple possession of a schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• Thomas Peterson, 33, of County Road 905, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated statutory rape, solicitation of a minor and solicitation of a minor by electronic means. He was released on $50,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 9.
• Angela Pocian, 42, of Tilly Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Jan. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,476.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
