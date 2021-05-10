• Billy Wooden, 24, of County Road 62, Riceville, was arrested on May 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $551.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 7.
• Shawn Dockery, 32, of Washington St., Atlanta, Ga., was arrested on May 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with an indictment for theft of property and forgery. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on June 7.
• Rodney Moore, 61, of County Road 890, Etowah, was arrested on May 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give notice of an accident and failure to provide due care. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 7.
• Caleb Lee Riden, 34, of County Road 759, Riceville, was arrested on May 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with use of stolen plates, possession of meth, burglary, theft of property, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of theft up to $1,000 and two counts of evading arrest. He was being held on $90,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 7 and faces a date in Criminal Court on June 7.
• Sabrina Dorris Hayes, 25, with no address listed, was arrested on May 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft under $1,000. She was released on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 7.
• Kenny Ray Stephens, 39, of County Road 527, Etowah, was arrested on May 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,462.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 7.
• Robert Daniel Leamon, 41, of Moss Rd., Delano, was arrested on May 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for driving on a suspended license and violation of probation. He was being held on $2,886.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 7.
• Teresa W. Peck, 38, of Sherwood Ave., Athens, was arrested on May 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of meth, failure to appear, driving without a license and three counts of simple possession. She was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 7.
• Gina O. Kounsacknarath, 33, of County Road 604, Athens, was arrested on May 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $19,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 7.
• Megan Nichole Alfredo, 29, of Thacker Lane, Etowah, was arrested on May 7 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of meth and a warrant for shoplifting. She was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 7.
• Bobby Carvin, 61, with no address listed, was arrested on May 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal trespassing and a warrant for driving under the influence, tampering with evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia and simple possession. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Tonya Rhodes, 43, of Windsor Mobile Home Park, Windsor, Ill., was arrested on May 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant. She was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on June 7.
• Sherry Bidwell, 37, of South Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on May 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple assault by domestic. She was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Jason Letner, 41, with no address listed, was arrested on May 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000, simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $96,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• James Derrick, 55, of Old Federal Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on May 7 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Brian Hafley, 48, of County Road 461, Englewood, was arrested on May 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• John Schultz, 33, of Morgan St., Athens, was arrested on May 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a bench warrant. He was being held on $2,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Clare Porter, 34, of Hammerhill Rd., Athens, was arrested on May 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic and reckless endangerment. She was released on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Christopher Dumont, 30, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on May 8 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with felony evading, reckless driving and driving without a license. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Lacey Curtis, 30, of North Ave., Athens, was arrested on May 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault and a warrant. She was released on $17,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Angela A. Handy, 30, of Dossett St., Athens, was arrested on May 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant. She was being held on $5,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Derk Burton, 35, of County Road 316, Niota, was arrested on May 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with three capias’. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Michael Travis Moss, 37, of County Road 279, Niota, was arrested on May 8 by the Niota Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $7,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• John E. Underwood Jr., 34, of County Road 660, Etowah, was arrested on May 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for driving without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Jerryd Keller, 36, of Anton St., Athens, was arrested on May 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of heroin for resale, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth. He was being held on $28,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Alana Oldham, 23, of W. Athens St., Englewood, was arrested on May 9 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Gabriel Vestal, 45, of Athens St., Englewood, was arrested on May 9 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a schedule IV drug and filing false reports. He was being held on $11,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Tyler Deal, 21, of Westside Dr., Athens, was arrested on May 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
