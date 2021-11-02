• Kenneth Fairbanks, 39, of County Road 180, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with bond revocation. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Kimberlee Rockwell, 50, of County Road 105, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property, possession of a schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 29.
• Bradford Thurman, 43, of County Road 253, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/frisk/halt and evading. He was being held on $13,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 29.
• James Morrow, 32, of County Road 208, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for simple possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 29.
• Keith Mullins, 54, of Pond St., Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for theft and a warrant for driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 29.
• Stephen Hicks, 27, of County Road 716, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 29.
• Keith Henson, 24, of Cleveland Ave., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with being a fugitive from justice. He was being held on $75,000 bond for Walker County, Ga. authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 29.
• Matthew Garrett, 36, of Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic and interference with 911 calls. He was released on $2,500 bond and no court date was listed.
• Candice Briggs, 38, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 1.
• Cynthia Johnson, 52, of Lawrence St., Lawrenceburg, was arrested on Oct. 30 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 1.
• Tobaus L. Scruggs, 31, of County Road 259, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 1.
• David Louis Burke, 30, of County Road 383, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 31 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, being a felon in possession of a handgun, possession of meth for resale, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving in possession of meth and possession of a handgun while intoxicated. He was being held on $46,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 1.
• Jonathan Crisp, 45, of Taylor St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 1.
• Matthew Crisp, 42, of Taylor St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 1.
• Maxwell Frost, 27, of School St., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Oct. 31 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault and interfering with 911 calls. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 1.
• Christopher Nichols, 41, of Westside St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Sevier County. He was being held for Sevier County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 31.
