• Robert Leamon, 42, of County Road 855, Delano, was arrested on March 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $782.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 16.
• Johnathan Slack, 32, of County Road 439, Athens, was arrested on March 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a capias summons for domestic assault. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 16.
• Michael Smith, 40, of Ivory Rd., Athens, was arrested on March 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault. He was being held on $90,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 16.
• Alan Belcher, 53, no address listed, was arrested on March 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 16.
• Brandon Langston, 41, of W. College St., Athens, was arrested on March 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and failure to provide proof of insurance. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• David Lopez, 43, of Old Riceville Rd., Athens, was arrested on March 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and simple possession of a schedule II drug. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Sara Bates, 23, of Cardina Ave., Delano, was arrested on March 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a bench warrant for theft/shoplifting and violation of probation. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Preston Favaloro, 22, of Rhinecrest Dr., Charleston, was arrested on March 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $4,215.30 cash bond plus 30 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Clinton Neice, 33, of Riddle St., Athens, was arrested on March 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a pair of bench warrants. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Chadwick Cross, 37, of Bryant Lane, Benton, was arrested on March 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to pay child support out of Bradley County. He was being held without bond for Bradley County authorities.
• Justin McDaniel, 35, of County Road 755, Riceville, was arrested on March 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property involving merchandise, violation of probation, aggravated burglary and vandalism. He was being held on $18,041.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 18.
• John Underwood, 35, of County Road 660, Athens, was arrested on March 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to pay child support. He was being held on a $4,835.40 cash bond or 180 days in jail and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Christopher Roderick, 48, of Decatur Pike, Athens, was arrested on March 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 18.
