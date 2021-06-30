• Kyle Baker, 26, of Bates Pike, Cleveland, was arrested on June 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 28.
• Bobby Hubbard, with no age listed, of Walker St., Athens, was arrested on June 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, driving on a suspended license and disorderly conduct. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 28.
• Van Gibson, 30, of Rocky Mount Rd., Athens, was arrested on June 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear, criminal trespassing and resisting. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 28.
• Allycia L. Martin, 21, of County Road 202, Athens, was arrested on June 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 28.
• Joshua A. Womac, 29, of County Road 179, Decatur, was arrested on June 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 28.
• Brandon Buckner, 27, of County Road 208, Athens, was arrested on June 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,080.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
• Dale Gene Kryzak, 41, of Astrid St., Athens, was arrested on June 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,026.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
• Tonya Lynn King, 43, of Cleveland Ave., Athens, was arrested on June 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with disorderly conduct. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 28.
• Isaiah Wilkins, 19, of Fyke Dr., Athens, was arrested on June 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated robbery. He was being held on $90,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
• Cameron Chase Vest, 31, of Fisher St., Cleveland, was arrested on June 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
• Christopher Alan Peters, 37, of Penn Ave., Etowah, was arrested on June 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
• Terry Baxter, 46, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on June 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, evading arrest and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
• Gregory Holsapple, 29, of Sweetwater Vonore Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on June 29 by the Niota Police Department and charged with violation of probation and driving on a revoked license. He was released on $2,512.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
• Justin Swafford, 41, of N. Nopone Valley Rd., Decatur, was arrested on June 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $557.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
