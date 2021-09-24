• Kami Moore, 44, of Lawrence St., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant for theft of property and a capias. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 22.
• Rachel Hyzer, 46, of Palos St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for criminal responsibility of another. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 22.
• Thomas Cantrell, 34, of Reynolds Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Sept. 21 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with two warrants for failure to appear. He was released on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 22.
• Jamari Lowe, 18, of Boaz St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 22.
• Steve Tuggle, 51, of County Road 475, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $481.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 22.
• Dodie Rogers, 55, of Tellico Ave., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,241.40 cash bond plus two days in jail and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 7.
• William Garrett, 49, of Bancroft Rd., McDonald, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was released on time served and no court date was listed.
• Chancy Akins, 40, of Frontage Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,021.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 22.
• Derrick Dover, 30, of Endsley Quarry Lane, Friendsville, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 4.
• Moriah Smith, 28, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 23.
• Trevor Hawkins, 32, of Wolf Creek Rd., Spring City, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain lane and three counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $21,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 23.
• Jonathan Isaza-Gaviria, 26, of Woodman St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 23.
• Christopher L. Hester, 42, of County Road 725, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 23.
• Aaron D. Harris, 36, of Hornsby St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on a $1,217.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 24.
