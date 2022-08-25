• Kevin Lee Martin, 41, of County Road 658, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting arrest and interference. He was released on $5,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 22.
• Kevin Blake Martin, 20, of County Road 658, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and evading arrest. He was released on $6,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 22.
• Bryandon Standridge, 37, of Tellico Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting. He was being held on $4,768.40 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 22.
• Yulanda Smith, 37, of 5th St., Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of criminal responsibility for the conduct of another and a warrant for burglary. She was being held on $21,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 22.
• Emily Jackson, 30, of Mecca Pike, Tellico Plains, was arrested on Aug. 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,172.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 22.
• Teresa Underdown, 54, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and violation of probation. She was being held on $2,131.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 22.
• Timothy S. Radford, 42, of Garner Circle, Maryville, was arrested on Aug. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, duty to render aid, leaving the scene of an accident and financial responsibility. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 23.
• Elyse Pratt, 18, of 2nd Ave., Altoona, Penn., was arrested on Aug. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and two counts of assault. She was being held on $51,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 23.
• Amar Joynes, 24, of Atlantic Ave., Knoxville, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 23.
• Douglas Crosby, 22, of Dandridge Ave., Knoxville, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, unlawful drug paraphernalia, carrying a firearm during a felony and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 23.
• Allycia Martin, 22, of County Road 202, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation and identity theft. She was being held on $5,722.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 23.
• Robert Ashcroft, 32, of Atlantic Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 23.
• Franklin Brown, 53, of W. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 24.
• Malcom Robinson, 21, of W. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a revoked license, failure to render aid and due care. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 24.
• Tyler Tatum, 24, of Cedar Springs Rd., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was released on a $200 cash bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Sept. 12.
• Marlon Williams, 31, of Barrett Lakes Boulevard, Kennesaw, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 24.
• Samantha Byrd, 36, of N. Paine St., Sevierville, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,343.89 cash bond plus 15 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 24.
• Ronald J. Farris, 39, of Walters Lane, Rossville, Ga., was arrested on Aug. 23 by the Niota Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 24.
