• Lacey J. Holloway, 40, of Scott Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 25 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with criminal simulation and theft under $1,000. She was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
• Shannon Huff, 51, of Aqua St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 25 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
• Noah Johnson, 24, of County Road 876, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
• Morgan Chandler, 22, of County Road 876, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of unlawful paraphernalia. She was released on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
• Cylin Baird, 25, of Indiana Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and on a warrant. He was being held on $6,000 bond and for Loudon County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
• Amanda Carter, 35, of N. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 26 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
• Josh Willis, 29, of County Road 316, Niota, was arrested on Oct. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
• Janice Hope Hill, 52, of Lawson St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
• Justin F. Webb, 34, of County Road 275, Niota, was arrested on Oct. 27 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 7.
• James Franklin, 41, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with cruelty to animals, violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $4,049.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
• Catherine S. Levine, 39, of Bivens Court, Niota, was arrested on Oct. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear and driving on a suspended license. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
• Fred Dishmon, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of mail. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
• Shannon Huff, 51, of Aqua St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $700.35 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 3.
• Amanda Carter, 35, of N. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. She was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 10.
• Noah Johnson, 24, of County Road 876, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of unlawful paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 10.
• Shannon Lowe, 46, of County Road 754, Riceville, was arrested on Oct. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence. No bond amount listed. She faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 2.
