• Jimmy David McElroy, 65, of County Road 356, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear and a criminal summons. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21 and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 4, 2021.
• Tiffany Marie Munoz, 30, of County Road 895, Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with shoplifting, paraphernalia and violation of probation. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 17.
• Tina Marie Starr, 34, of County Road 166, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. She was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Monolito Cooper, 46, of Johnson St., Dayton, was arrested on Dec. 21 by the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department and charged with an indictment for robbery, theft, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and two counts of first degree murder. He was being held without bond for Rhea County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 22.
• Richard Sowah, 45, of Walker St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of stolen property over $10,000 and identity theft. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 22.
• Kelly Louise Cooper, 50, of Johnson St., Dayton, was arrested on Dec. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with robbery, theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and two counts of first degree murder. She was being held without bond for Rhea County authorities and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 4, 2021.
• Aubrey A. King, 22, of Meadows Hill, Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, being an accessory after the fact, driving without a license and shoplifting. She was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
